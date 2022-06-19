Manny Machado suffers ankle injury Sunday vs. Rockies

The San Diego Padres are having a rough time in their current series against the Colorado Rockies and things didn’t get much better Sunday with star third baseman Manny Machado appearing to suffer a serious ankle injury while running to first base. Here’s a look at what happened.

Just an awful injury for Manny Machado and the Padres.



Machado suffered a pretty nasty ankle injury at 1st base and was helped off the field.



— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 19, 2022

On the replay, it looks like Machado’s foot slides off the bag and he fails to gain any balance as he falls to the field. He had to be helped off by multiple trainers, which is never a good sign when it comes to the injury. We’ll know more when the game ends Sunday.

Machado has been on fire this season, hitting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs entering Sunday’s game. If he’s going to miss extended time, look for Ha-Seong Kim and Sergio Alcantara to have bigger roles in the lineup going forward for the Padres.