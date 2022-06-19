 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manny Machado suffers ankle injury Sunday vs. Rockies

The Padres star is expected to miss some time.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies
Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres is helped off the field by acting manager Ryan Flaherty and head trainer Mark Rogow after being injured trying to reach first base against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on June 19, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres are having a rough time in their current series against the Colorado Rockies and things didn’t get much better Sunday with star third baseman Manny Machado appearing to suffer a serious ankle injury while running to first base. Here’s a look at what happened.

On the replay, it looks like Machado’s foot slides off the bag and he fails to gain any balance as he falls to the field. He had to be helped off by multiple trainers, which is never a good sign when it comes to the injury. We’ll know more when the game ends Sunday.

Machado has been on fire this season, hitting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs entering Sunday’s game. If he’s going to miss extended time, look for Ha-Seong Kim and Sergio Alcantara to have bigger roles in the lineup going forward for the Padres.

