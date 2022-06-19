Who won the 2022 U.S. Open?

Matt Fitzpatrick has now won two USGA championships in his career, and both have come at a course that will be associated with him forever.

The Englishman was the 2013 U.S. Amateur winner at The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts, and now takes home the 2022 U.S. Open with a -6 274 to be a one-shot winner over Will Zalatoris in a thrilling finish that came down to the 18th green.

Ahead of the tournament, Fitzpatrick had +2800 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. As tournament play continued after the third round, that number had been slashed to +330. It’s the eighth professional win for Fitzpatrick, but his first that’s recognized by the PGA Tour, as the other seven were sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The only other player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open at the same course was Jack Nicklaus, who did it in 1961 and 1972 at Pebble Beach.

And it was heartbreak once again for Zalatoris, who finishes second for the second straight major despite having never won on the PGA Tour to date.