How many majors has Matt Fitzpatrick won? Has he won a U.S. Open before?

It’s hard enough to win any national championship put on by the USGA, but to do it twice in the same career at the same course is a remarkable accomplishment with only one peer. But that’s what Matt Fitzpatrick accomplished with a -6 274 at The Country Club at Brookline on Sunday to be a one-shot winner at the 2022 U.S. Open.

It’s not on only the first major win for Fitzpatrick, it’s his first victory recognized by the PGA Tour. He’s won seven times on the DP World Tour, and was also the victor at the 2013 U.S. Amateur from The Country Club at Brookline. The only other male golfer to accomplish that feat is Jack Nicklaus, who took home the trophy at the 1961 U.S. Amateur and 1972 U.S. Open, both at Pebble Beach.

The former Northwestern Wildcat golfer from Sheffield, England, takes home $3.15 million for the win. He’ll also receive a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour as well as the other three majors, and a 10-year exemption at the U.S. Open.