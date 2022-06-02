George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney odds: Lightweight title bout odds heading into the weekend

DiBella Entertainment will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June 4th. The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will host the 12-bout event which will technically be on Sunday, June 5th local time. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ with the main card airing on ESPN. Due to the time difference, the main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday and the ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it.

In Australia, the event will air on Foxtel PPV, in the U.S. it will air on ESPN and in the UK it will air on Sky Sports. The main event of the evening will see George Kambosos Jr. taking on Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title. Kambosos enters with the WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight belts while Haney currently holds the WBC title.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

Odds to win

Haney: -170

Kambosos: +140

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -390

Under 10.5: +295

To go the distance

Yes: -330

No: +225

Fight outcome

Kambosos by decision or technical decision: +240

Kambosos by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

Draw: +1600

Haney by decision or technical decision: +100

Haney by KO, TKO or DQ: +500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.