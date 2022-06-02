Derrick Henry: Dynasty hold or trade?

Derrick Henry is a curious case when it comes to dynasty leagues. He is 28-years-old which is ancient in dynasty leagues. The tough part is that he remains one of the best running backs in the NFL so it is hard to decide what to do with him on your rosters.

Henry only played in eight games in the 2021 season and dealt with injuries. His biggest was a Jones fracture in his right foot that sidelined him until the playoffs. He still finished as the RB14 in standard scoring. Henry scored 21.9 fantasy points per game and has shown that he has the ability to stay atop the league in rushing again.

Trade or hold Derrick Henry in dynasty fantasy football?

Every move in dynasty fantasy football is very much league and team dependent. If you are hurting at depth and could use Henry to put together a trade package that benefits your overall team, then you could look into it. If you are pretty set, it would make sense to hold onto Henry. The Tennessee Titans tend to be run-heavy and by trading away wide receiver AJ Brown, they seem content keeping that going in the 2022 season.

If Henry can stay healthy, he should be able to put up another big season. If you do intend to hold onto him, the new backup to handcuff in Tennessee is rookie running back Hassan Haskins.