Cooper Kupp: Dynasty hold or trade?

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams are coming off a win at SuperBowl 56. Kupp also finished as the top wide receiver in standard scoring last year. He had 33 more fantasy points than the next wide receiver and so his dynasty value is up for debate. Kupp’s value is arguably at an all-time high, but could he repeat his fantasy success?

Kupp played in all 17 games and had 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the entire NFL in all of those categories. Kupp will have Matthew Stafford still throwing him the football and will be playing alongside Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson. 2021 was a career year for Kupp and was much better than any other single season of his career.

Trade or hold Cooper Kupp in dynasty fantasy football?

When it comes to a dynasty league, if you have Kupp you will want to look into trade partners. Sure, there is a chance that Kupp could repeat his fantasy success with Stafford, but defenses now have a full year of tape on the duo. Kupp still has major value in PPR leagues because of his high volume of targets in the offense.

This is the time to capitalize on Kupp’s value. He will likely never be worth more than he is now. We don’t know how many more seasons Stafford will play and don’t have a clear idea of what their long-term quarterback plans look like. This is a great time to get what you can out of Kupp. You will be giving up a great wide receiver, but you should be able to get multiple quality players and draft picks in a deal.