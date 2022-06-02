Davante Adams: Dynasty hold or trade?

Davante Adams has been in the NFL for eight seasons and he has spent all of that time with the Green Bay Packers. In the 2022 offseason though, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. In turn, they signed him to a huge five-year, $141.25 million contract. He is one of the best wide receivers in the league and will now be reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

In 2021, Adams finished as the overall WR5 in standard scoring. He played in 16 games and had 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adams is used to having Aaron Rodgers under center so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts back to having Carr as his quarterback. Adams is arguably the most talented wide receiver in the league and his talent will still allow him to be a fantasy football star for years to come.

Trade or hold Davante Adams in dynasty fantasy football?

If you have Adams on your roster, you should still try to hold onto him. He will be the best pass-catcher for the Raiders and will retain a high target share in the new offense. If you don’t have Adams rostered, reach out to your league mate and see what the asking price would be. If they are worried about his new team, you may be able to acquire him for a smaller trade package than you think. Either way, Adams should remain one of the best wide receivers for fantasy football.