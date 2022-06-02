Full bracket for Knoxville Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Knoxville Regional of the 2022 College Baseball World Series will get underway on Friday with the first matchups. This group of four features the top overall team in the tournament, the Tennessee Volunteers (53-7), who enter as the favorite to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook at +250.

The Vols won 31 of their first 32 games and swept the SEC regular-season and won the tournament title. Trey Lipscomb leads the team with 21 HRs and 77 RBI this season. Tennessee has a dominant pitching staff led by Chase Dollander and Chase Burns, who each had 90+ strikeouts on the year.

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-3 format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

2022 NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How to watch: ESPN+, SECN, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win region from DraftKings Sportsbook

Tennessee -525

Georgia Tech +550

Campbell +1300

Alabama State +20000

Knoxville Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Campbell vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee, 6 p.m. ET (SECN)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 12 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6