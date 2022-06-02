NASCAR schedule through Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the St. Louis area for the first time in its history this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300 which will take place at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The final race on Sunday isn’t the only event of the week, though. The raceway is putting on several other races in different competitions. In the big race, both Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied with the best odds to come away with a win, going off at +800.

Here’s the full slate of races and other events happening throughout the weekend. All races, with the exception of this weekend’s Xfinity Series events, will take place at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

All events will air on FS1 and be available to live stream at the FS1 website or using the FOX Sports App.

Friday, June 3

5:05 p.m. ET — Cup Series Practice

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying

8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 qualifying (at the Portland International Raceway)

Saturday, June 4

11:00 a.m. ET — Cup Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles)

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 (at the Portland International Raceway)

Sunday, June 5

3:30 p.m. ET — Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series Race