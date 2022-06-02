Breaking down the weather forecast for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The biggest races in motorsports are heading to the St. Louis area for the first time ever for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway this week.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch both have the best odds to come away with a win this weekend, with the drivers going off at +800 on the moneyline. The weather should be nice for much of the weekend for race fans who are making their way to the event. But Sunday’s big race has the best chance of bad weather all weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend in Madison, Illinois, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

*All listed times listed are ET.

Friday, June 3

High 79°, Low 59°: The race weekend gets kicked off with some gorgeous weather. There should be sunny skies with chances of rain below 5% all day long.

6:30 p.m.: Qualifying for Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200

8:30 p.m. ET: #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic

Saturday, June 4

High 81°, Low 62°: Saturday is much like Friday except a tiny bit warmer. There will be more cloud cover though, so those hot temperatures won’t feel as blistering. There’s a 25% chance of rain once the sun goes down in the evening.

11:00 a.m.: Qualifying for Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, June 5

High 81°, Low 66°: The biggest day of the weekend has the best chance to have poor weather. The day will be cloudy for most of the afternoon with some scattered thunderstorms here and there. There’s about a 50% chance of rain all day, increasing to 60% in the evening.

3:30 p.m.: Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race (240 laps, 300 miles)