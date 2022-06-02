 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament as the PGA Tour tees off from the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

Syndication: Palm Beach Post Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The PGA Tour is back in the midwest this week, with the 2022 Memorial Tournament kicking off Thursday afternoon in Dublin, Ohio.

John Rham, who won the event back in 2020, is the overall favorite to come away with the win at +800. Patrick Cantlay, who has won two of the last three Memorials, is just behind him with +1000 odds to go back-to-back.

To watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Memorial Tournament are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

Golf Channel

1 to 3:30 p.m.: General coverage

NBC

3:30 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

1 to 2 p.m.: General coverage

NBC

2 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

