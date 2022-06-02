18 Coco Gauff vs. Martina Trevisan: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

American phenom Coco Gauff and Italy’s Martina Trevisan have both advanced to their first Grand Slam semifinal. And after Thursday, one of them will be advancing to the finals of the 2022 French Open.

This match from Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. It will air on the Tennis Channel and can also be live streamed at tennischannel.com. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Semifinal matchup

#18 Coco Gauff (-295) vs. Martina Trevisan (+235), 10:30 a.m. ET

Gauff, the 18th-seeded 18-year-old, got past longtime friend Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-2. She has won each of her previous three matches in straight sets. She is looking to become the youngest American to win a Grand Slam event since Serena Williams in 1999.

Trevisan, the 59th-ranked women’s singles player in the world, won her first WTA singles title in Morocco earlier this month and has kept her momentum going in France. She opened this tournament with three straight-set wins and advanced to the semis by defeating another teenager, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, in a three-set battle.

Trevisan beat Gauff in the second round of the 2020 French Open — 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 — on her way to the quarters that year. That is the only previous meeting between these two.