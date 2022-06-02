1 Iga Świątek vs. #20 Daria Kasatkina: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

Can anyone stop Iga Świątek? The world’s No. 1 player hasn’t lost since Valentine’s Day and has her sights set on her second French Open title. The 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina will do her best to thwart Świątek when the two meet Thursday in their French Open semifinal at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. ET. The semifinals will air on the Tennis Channel and can also be live streamed at tennischannel.com. Iga Świątek is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Semifinal matchup

#1 Iga Świątek (-1000) vs. #20 Daria Kasatkina (+650), 9:00 a.m. ET

Świątek’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula in Wednesday’s quarterfinal marked her 33rd consecutive victory. That’s the third-longest winning streak in women’s singles play since 2000. She has been pushed to a third set only five times during that span, although one such match came in the fourth round in Paris as Świątek lost the first set versus China’s Qinwen Zheng, 7-6 (7-5) before rolling 6-0, 6-2.

Kasatkina had a bit of struggle in the quarterfinals versus fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova, needing a third set to prevail. But Kasatkina, who is in a Grand Slam semi for the first time in her career, didn’t lose more than three games in any set through his first four matches at Roland Garros.

Świątek and Kasatkina have met on the court four times as professionals. Kasatkina won the first meeting in June 2021, but Świątek has taken the past three in straight sets. That includes a 6-2, 6-3 win in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open.