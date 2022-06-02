DraftKings Free $5K FTX pool picks for Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals Thursday, June 2 in San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Celtics are coming off a grueling Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, while the Warriors have some extra rest after taking care of the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Here’s a look at our Finals picks for the $5k FTX free pool on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who will win the NBA Finals?

The Warriors are making their return to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, bringing a great deal of experience heading into the matchup with the Celtics. Boston’s tenacity on defense, roster depth, and youth will present the toughest challenge yet for the Warriors this postseason. But Golden State’s track record speaks for itself, and the FInals experience from the coaching staff to the veterans will give the Warriors the slight edge over Boston. The Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals.

How long will the series be?

Both the Celtics and Warriors have proven capable of winning games on the road this postseason, as well as defending home court. Both teams are capable of making the necessary adjustments to bounce back after a loss and extend the series. The Warriors and Celtics push the series to seven games.

Will the winner of Game 1 win the series?

The winner of Game 1 will win the series. For Golden State, it is imperative to set the tone early and win the first game to preserve home court in the series. The Warriors have not lost at home in this postseason, though the Celtics present an entirely different challenge than prior opponents. Golden State should enter Game 1 with urgency and start the Finals on the right note.

How many games will be won by the road team?

2-3 games

Golden State has won a road game in every series so far this postseason, and the Celtics have proven capable of winning on the road as well. Though the Warriors have defended home court well in the postseason, Boston seems capable of being the first team to hand Golden State a loss at Chase Center. Both teams notching a win on the road seems likely in this series.

Over/under 1.5 games decided by five or fewer points?

This postseason has been filled with blowouts, but with the top two teams left standing both of their strengths will come face to face. Golden State’s constant ball movement will meet its match with Boston’s stifling defense, and it will result in a number of close finishes. Take the over with at least two games in this series being decided by five or fewer points.

Over/under 1.5 games decided by 20 or more points?

Even with the top two teams left standing, a blowout or two seems in order. Golden State’s high-powered offense can reach another level at any given moment, and Boston has more than capable scorers themselves. Each team can get a blowout win at home, so feel confident in taking the over here.

Celtics points per game over/under 105.5

Golden State’s high-powered offense often overshadows its capable defense. The Warriors finished second in defensive rating for the regular season, just behind the Celtics. Though there is a likelihood for a blowout or two, expect these Finals to be tightly contested for the most part. Boston will look to slow the game down and keep the pace of play in their favor. Take the under in Celtics points per game.

Warriors points per game over/under 105.5

The Celtics present the toughest challenge yet for the Warriors and expect Golden State to work for its scoring opportunities on the road in particular. The Celtics were the top-ranked defense in the regular season for a reason and have the personnel to match up with the Warriors. Golden State may get a blowout win at home, but this Finals will be closer than previous series. Take the over in points for the Warriors as Golden State will find a way to get their shots, even against a stifling Celtics defense.

