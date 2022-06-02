 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full bracket for Statesboro Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals are from June 3-6. We break down the Statesboro Regional on The Road to Omaha and the College World Series.

By Collin Sherwin
Notre Dame outfielder Ryan Cole (1) bats in the first inning as the University of Miami Hurricanes faced the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish on May 21, 2022, at Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 College Baseball World Series gets going this weekend with 16 regionals. The Statesboro Region features the top-seeded Georgia Southern, who finished 40-18 on the season. The Eagles lost to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game 7-6 last weekend.

Despite being the No. 1 seed, the Eagles aren’t the favorite to come out of the region. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to advance as the 2-seed. John Michael Bertrand leads the Irish with eight wins, a 2.39 ERA and 94 strikeouts this season.

The winner of the Statesboro Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

2022 NCAA Baseball Statesboro Regional

When: June 3-6
Where: J.I. Clements Stadium, Statesboro, GA
How to watch: ACCN, ESPN+, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Notre Dame +145
Texas Tech +230
Georgia Southern +235
UNC Greensboro +1600

Statesboro Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. ET (ACCN)
Game 2: No. 4 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 1 Georgia Southern, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

