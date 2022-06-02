Full bracket for Statesboro Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 College Baseball World Series gets going this weekend with 16 regionals. The Statesboro Region features the top-seeded Georgia Southern, who finished 40-18 on the season. The Eagles lost to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game 7-6 last weekend.

Despite being the No. 1 seed, the Eagles aren’t the favorite to come out of the region. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to advance as the 2-seed. John Michael Bertrand leads the Irish with eight wins, a 2.39 ERA and 94 strikeouts this season.

The winner of the Statesboro Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

2022 NCAA Baseball Statesboro Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: J.I. Clements Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How to watch: ACCN, ESPN+, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Notre Dame +145

Texas Tech +230

Georgia Southern +235

UNC Greensboro +1600

Statesboro Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Game 2: No. 4 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 1 Georgia Southern, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6