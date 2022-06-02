Full bracket for Austin Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 College Baseball World Series starts this weekend and we’ll head to Texas for the Austin Regional. Headlining the teams in Austin this weekend are the Texas Longhorns and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Longhorns are favored on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the region at -130.

Texas is led on offense by Ivan Melendez, who absolutely raked this season. He hit over .400 with 29 HRs and 87 RBI in just 217 at-bats. The Longhorns combined team OPS was nearly 1.000, coming in at .964. Pete Hansen led the pitching staff, going 10-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 107 strikeouts on the year.

The winner of the Austin Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

2022 NCAA Baseball Austin Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX

How to watch: ESPN+, LHN, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas -130

Louisiana Tech +320

Dallas Baptist +340

Air Force +1400

Austin Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 DBU (34-22-1) vs. No. 2 Louisiana Tech (42-19), 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Air Force (30-27) vs. No. 1 Texas (42-19), 2 p.m. ET (LHN)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6