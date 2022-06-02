Who won last year’s Memorial Tournament?

The PGA Tour will head to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament this weekend. The tournament will get started on Thursday morning.

Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion of this event, shooting 13 under par while winning a playoff against Collin Morikawa in 2021. Cantlay has won the Memorial Tournament twice in the last three years and has the second best odds to win it again at +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In addition to Cantlay, other repeat winners of this tournament include Tiger Woods (5), Kenny Perry (3), Tom Watson (2), Greg Norman (2), Hale Irwin (2) and Jack Nicklaus (2).

Jon Rahm is the favorite to win the Memorial Tournament with +800 odds, followed by Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Morikawa (+1800) inside the top 5.

Sam Burns is the most recent winner as he defeated Scottie Scheffler in a playoff during the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas last weekend.