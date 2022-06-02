Full bracket for Greenville Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA baseball tournament will get underway this weekend as we head toward the 2022 College World Series in Omaha. The Greensville region will feature a couple decent squads with hopes to make some noise in the next round.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the 2-seed out of this region and are 25/1 to win the entire tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook. East Carolina is the second-best odds in Greensville at 65/1 to win the whole thing. The Pirates enter as the top seed in the Regional at 42-18 on the season.

The winner of the Greenville Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-3 format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

2022 NCAA Baseball Greenville Regional

When: June 3-5

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greensville, N.C.

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Virginia +100

East Carolina +225

Coastal Carolina +275

Coppin State +18000

Greenville Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) vs. No. 2 UVA (38-17), 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 4 Coppin St. (24-28) vs. No. 1 East Carolina (42-18), 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6