Full bracket for College Station Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

We’ll break down the College Station regional for the College World Series here, with the top seed Texas A&M Aggies hosting. A&M will be joined by the TCU Horned Frogs, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Below is the full schedule for the regional.

The winner of the College Station Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

No. 1 seed Texas A&M (37-18)

No. 2 seed TCU (36-20)

No. 3 seed Louisiana (36-21)

No. 4 seed Oral Roberts (38-18)

2022 NCAA Baseball College Station Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas A&M +110

TCU +180

Louisiana +550

Oral Roberts +750

College Station Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Louisiana vs. No. 2 TCU, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 1 Texas A&M, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:00 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6