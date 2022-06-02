Full bracket for Louisville Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Louisville Cardinals are looking to make a run out of the Louisville regional, although the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines are likely to provide a stiff test to the host side. Southeast Missouri State will hope to spring a surprise, but it’ll be hard to take down the Power 5 teams here. The full schedule for the Louisville regional is below.

The winner of the Louisville Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

No. 1 seed Louisville (38-18-1)

No. 2 seed Oregon (35-23)

No. 3 seed Michigan (32-26)

No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State (37-20)

2022 NCAA Baseball Louisville Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Louisville +100

Oregon +140

Michigan +850

Southeast Missouri State +1100

Louisville Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Oregon, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Southeast Mo. State vs. No. 1 Louisville, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:00 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:00 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6