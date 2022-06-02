Full bracket for Gainesville Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The regional round of the 2022 College Baseball World Series gets underway this week. Four teams squaring off in the Gainesville Regional will begin play on Friday, June 3.

The winner of the Gainesville Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

The Florida Gators (39-22) struggled through conference play this season, finishing with a 15-15 mark, but they heated up just in time for the SEC Tournament. The Gators cruised to the finals, losing to top-ranked Tennessee. Still, it was enough to earn them a top-16 spot and the chance to play host in the regionals. They’ll face Central Michigan (42-17), the Mid-American Conference Champions, in the first round of play.

Feeling snubbed because they didn’t get to host a regional after winning the Big 12 tournament, the Oklahoma Sooners (37-20) got a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional. After a rough start to the season, the Sooners got hot at just the right time, and rode that momentum through the conference tournament. They’ll face off agains Liberty (37-21). Making their third straight appearance in the NCAA baseball tournament, Liberty has won five of its last six, coming up short in the conference tournament.

2022 NCAA Baseball Gainesville Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Florida

How to watch: Games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Florida +120

Oklahoma +225

Liberty +340

Central Michigan +950

Gainesville Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Liberty, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Central Michigan vs. No. 1 Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 11 a.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 5 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 11 a.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6