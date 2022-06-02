Full bracket for Blacksburg Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Virginia Tech Hokies appear to have a favorable draw when they host the Blacksburg Regional ahead of the College World Series. The rest of the group features non-Power 5 opponents, including a Wright State team which barely finished above .500. We’ll see if the Hokies can successfully navigate this setup.

The winner of the Blacksburg Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (41-12)

No. 2 seed Gonzaga (36-17)

No. 3 seed Columbia (30-16)

No. 4 seed Wright State (30-25)

2022 NCAA Baseball Blacksburg Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park, Blacksburg, VA

How to watch: ACCN, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Virginia Tech -155

Gonzaga +195

Columbia +1100

Wright State +2000

Blacksburg Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Columbia vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Wright State vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. (ACCN)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6