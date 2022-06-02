Full bracket for Palo Alto Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Stanford Regional of the 2022 College Baseball World Series gets underway on Friday, June 3. Featuring the second-ranked team in the NCAA, Stanford, who’ll play host, it’s also got some dark horse teams to watch. It’s the 20th time in program history that Stanford has hosted a regional.

The winner of the Palo Alto Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

The Stanford Cardinal (41-14) will host the regional. Not only will they have home field advantage on their side, they’re going to be a tough out for anyone as the top seed in the regional and the second-ranked team in the NCAA field overall. They’ll play the America East conference champion Binghampton Bearcats (22-28) in the first game.

Game two between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds features a sneaky good Texas State (45-12) team. This is the first tournament appearance in 11 years for the Bobcats, whose 45 wins are the second most of any team in the nation. They’ll face the Gauchos from UC Santa Barbara, fresh off a Big West conference championship, their second in three years.

2022 NCAA Baseball Palo Alto Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Palo Alto, California

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Stanford -165

UCSB +275

Texas State +350

Binghamton +15000

Palo Alto Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 US Santa Barbara vs. No. 2 Texas State, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Binghampton vs. No. 1 Stanford, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6