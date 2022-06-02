Full bracket for College Park Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Maryland Terrapins will host the College Park Regional of the 2022 College World Series Baseball Tournament. It’s the first time the Terps have hosted a regional, and they’ll be hoping that this tournament turns out better than their disappointing play in the Big Ten. Wake Forest is a slight favorite to win the College Park Regional, despite Maryland earning the top seed in the regional.

The winner of the College Park Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

The Terps (45-12) went into the Big Ten tournament with the top seed, but they suffered losses to Indiana and Michigan, which eventually won the conference title. They’ll kick off their College World Series bid against Long Island University (37-19). The LIU Sharks are fresh off winning the North Eastern Conference Championship, making their third appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Favored to win the regional, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (40-17-1) are coming off the seventh 40-win season in the program’s history. Despite a .500 record in the ACC, they made a strong run through the conference tournament, losing in the final game to NC State. They’ll play the UConn Huskies (46-13), who are looking to advance to the super regionals for the first time since 2011, despite five previous appearances in the regionals since then.

2022 NCAA Baseball College Park Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, College Park, Maryland

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Wake Forest +110

Maryland +140

UConn +450

LIU +8000

College Park Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 UConn (46-13) vs. No. 2 Wake Forest (40-17-1), 1 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 4 LIU (37-19) vs. No. 1 Maryland (45-12), 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6