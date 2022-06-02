Full bracket for Stillwater Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks headline the Stillwater Regional ahead of the College World Series, but Grand Canyon actually comes in with the best record of the four teams in the group. We’ll see if Missouri State, which finished three games above .500, can compete with the rest of the pack. Here’s a look at how the Stillwater Regional sets up.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

No. 1 seed Oklahoma State (39-20)

No. 2 seed Arkansas (38-18)

No. 3 seed Grand Canyon (41-19)

No. 4 seed Missouri State (30-27)

2022 NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch: SECN, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Oklahoma State +150

Arkansas +150

Grand Canyon +350

Missouri State +1200

Stillwater Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 1:00 p.m. (SECN)

Game 2: No. 4 Missouri State vs. No. 1 Oklahoma State, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6