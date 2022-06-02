Full bracket for Chapel Hill Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA college baseball tournament kicks into action this weekend with a series of 16 regional tournaments. It all culminates in the College World Series in Omaha later this month. The Chapel Hill Regional, hosted by the University of North Carolina, features the home team Tar Heels along with at large entrants from Georgia, VCU and Hofstra.

The winner of the Chapel Hill Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

The Tar Heels (38-19) start play against Hofstra (30-21). Fresh off a win in the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament, this is Hofstra’s first ever appearance in the Division 1 baseball tournament. They’ve got a tough opener to it, facing off against a Tar Heels team that’s the 10th overall seed in the tournament.

The Georgia Bulldogs (35-21) return to the tournament for the first time in three years. They’ll be looking to shake off a late slump that saw the Bulldogs lose six of their last nine games, getting bounced in the first round of the SEC tournament. It’s the opposite for VCU (40-18), riding a hot streak into the tournament after winning their last 15 games, including an Atlantic 10 Conference title.

2022 NCAA Baseball Chapel Hill Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

North Carolina +100

Georgia +150

VCU +550

Hofstra +3000

Chapel Hill Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 VCU (40-18) vs. No. 2 Georgia (35-21), 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Hofstra (30-21) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (38-19), 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6