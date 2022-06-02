Full bracket for Coral Gables Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes hope to move through the Coral Gables Regional with minimal issues, but will face stiff competition from the Arizona Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels. Canisius comes in as the lone non-Power 5 team in this setup. Here’s a look at the schedule for the Coral Gables Regional.

The winner of the Coral Gables Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

No. 1 seed Miami (39-18)

No. 2 seed Arizona (37-23)

No. 3 seed Ole Miss (32-22)

No. 4 seed Canisius (29-23)

2022 NCAA Baseball Coral Gables Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Miami, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU, all games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Miami +100

Ole Miss +185

Arizona +370

Canisius +7500

Coral Gables Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Arizona, 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 4 Canisius vs. No. 1 Miami, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 12:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7:00 p.m. (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6