Full bracket for Hattiesburg Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA baseball tournament gets underway this weekend with 16 regionals on campus. Winners of the regional tournaments will advance to a super regional, another step on the path to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, later this month. The Hattiesburg Regional features the home Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles playing host to Army, LSU and Kennesaw State.

The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (43-16) are coming off a disappointing appearance in the Conference USA tournament that saw finish 2-2. However they’ve been ranked as high as fifth in some polls this season, and they’re the 11th seed in the tournament overall. Army is fresh off its fourth consecutive conference win, the Patriot League. They’re making their 10th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

LSU (38-20) is coming off a 1-2 record in the SEC Tournament, spoiling their bid to host a regional for the first time since 2019. The Tigers have a solid 10-7 record on the road this season which could help them turn away Kennesaw State (35-26). The Owls, however, have some momentum heading into this one, coming off their first ASUN Conference tournament win since 2014. It’s the first time ever that these two teams have played each other.

2022 NCAA Baseball Hattiesburg Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Pete Taylor Park Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win the regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

LSU +100

Southern Miss +140

Kennesaw State +700

Army +3500

Hattiesburg Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Kennesaw State (35-26) vs. No. 2 LSU (38-20), 2 p.m. ET, (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Army West Point (31-23) vs. No. 1 Southern Miss. (43-16), 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6