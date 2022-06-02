Full bracket for Auburn Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament starts this weekend with a series of 16 regional tournaments. The Auburn Regional will feature the host team, the Auburn Tigers, welcoming UCLA, Southeastern Louisiana and Florida State. The tournament culminates in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, later this month.

The winner of the Auburn Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

The Tigers (37-19) got bounced in the SEC tournament in the first round by Kentucky. But they’ll be a tough out on their home field, where the Tigers are 22-9 this season. They’ll start play against Southeastern Louisiana (30-29). Fresh off a Southland conference tournament win, the Lions are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017.

One of five PAC 12 teams that will play in the regionals, the UCLA Bruins (38-22) will open play against the Florida State Seminoles (33-23). Ranked in the top 25 most of the season, the Bruins lost to Oregon State in the conference tournament. They’ve got an 11-10 record on the road this season. Florida State is making its 44th straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. They’ve got a 6-13 record on the road, and are underdogs to the Bruins.

2022 NCAA Baseball Auburn Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Alabama

How to watch: All games will be streamed on ESPN+

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Auburn +150

UCLA +225

Florida State +240

Southeastern Louisiana +1200

Auburn Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 Florida St. (33-23) vs. No. 2 UCLA (38-22), 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Southeastern La. (30-29) vs. No. 1 Auburn (37-19), 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 p.m. ET (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6