Full bracket for Corvallis Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Oregon State Beavers headline the Corvallis Regional, but traditional baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt could cause some chaos here. The San Diego State Aztecs could be ones to watch for as well, but sub-.500 New Mexico State shouldn’t create much trouble here. Below is the breakdown for the Corvallis Regional.

The winner of the Corvallis Regional will face off in the Super Regional round next weekend on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to Omaha and the 2022 College World Series.

No. 1 seed Oregon State (44-15)

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (39-21)

No. 3 seed San Diego State (36-18)

No. 4 seed New Mexico State (24-32)

2022 NCAA Baseball Corvallis Regional

When: June 3-6

Where: Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: ESPNU

Odds to win regional from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Oregon State -140

Vanderbilt +185

San Diego +450

New Mexico State +6000

Corvallis Regional Bracket

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 3 San Diego State vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt, 4:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 4 New Mexico State vs. No. 1 Oregon State, 10:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 4:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 10:00 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 4:00 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:00 p.m. (TBA)

Monday, June 6

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:00 p.m. (TBA)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6