Is there an undisputed lightweight champ? When did it last happen?

DiBella Entertainment will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June, 4th. The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will host the 12-bout event which will technically be on Sunday, June 5th local time so the night of Saturday, June 4th in the United States. Due to the time difference, the main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday and the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. To be considered an undisputed champion, the boxer must hold the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts in that specific weight class.

The main event of the evening will see George Kambosos Jr. taking on Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title. Kambosos enters with the WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight belts while Haney currently holds the WBC title.

There is currently not an undisputed men’s lightweight champion. Since moving into the four-belt era of boxing, there have only been seven undisputed champions across all men’s weight classes. This does include Jermell Charlo who became the undisputed super welterweight champ earlier this year. Those seven champs include:

Bernard Hopkins — middleweight — 2004 Jermain Taylor — middleweight — 2005 Terence Crawford — junior welterweight — 2017 Oleksandr Usyk — cruiserweight — 2018 Josh Taylor — junior welterweight — 2021 Canelo Álvarez — super middleweight — 2021 Jermell Charlo — super welterweight — 2022

The five most recent undisputed champions are among today’s most prominent names in boxing. Becoming undisputed champion vaults you into conversation with the all-time greats, especially if you can defend your titles.

There has never been an undisputed lightweight champion in men’s boxing during the four-belt era (2007 to present). Pernell Whitaker held the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously in the early 90s and defended the belts three times. He vacated the titles to move up to light-welterweight in February 1992.

It is worth noting that there is an undisputed women’s lightweight champion. Katie Taylor became the champ on June 1st, 2019 and has successfully defended her titles six times.