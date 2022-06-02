Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament will be held this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event will host seven of the top 10 players in the world, including No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Cameron Smith and last year’s winner, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Memorial on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel as well. And PGA Tour LIVE via ESPN+ will air complete coverage of the Memorial from the first shot until the last, including featured and marquee groups, and one exclusively for holes #4, #12, #15 & #16.

The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Jon Rahm (+800 on DraftKings Sportsbook), Shane Lowry (+2000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+10000). Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (+1000) is in a group with Collin Morikawa (+1800) and Max Homa (+4000). That first trio tees off at 7:48 a.m. ET from the 10th tee and the second trio tees off at 1 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Memorial on Friday.