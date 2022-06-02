 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament

Round 2 of the 2022 Memorial Tournament tees off at 7 a.m. ET on Friday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Memorial Tournament will be held this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event will host seven of the top 10 players in the world, including No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Cameron Smith and last year’s winner, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Memorial on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel as well. And PGA Tour LIVE via ESPN+ will air complete coverage of the Memorial from the first shot until the last, including featured and marquee groups, and one exclusively for holes #4, #12, #15 & #16.

The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Jon Rahm (+800 on DraftKings Sportsbook), Shane Lowry (+2000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+10000). Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (+1000) is in a group with Collin Morikawa (+1800) and Max Homa (+4000). That first trio tees off at 7:48 a.m. ET from the 10th tee and the second trio tees off at 1 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Memorial on Friday.

2022 Memorial Tournament Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:00 AM Tee #1 Jason Dufner Russell Knox Sam Ryder
7:00 AM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Mito Pereira Doug Ghim
7:12 AM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Peter Malnati Rafa Cabrera Bello
7:12 AM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Kevin Streelman Denny McCarthy
7:24 AM Tee #1 Beau Hossler Sahith Theegala Taylor Moore
7:24 AM Tee #10 Cameron Tringale Matthew NeSmith Davis Riley
7:36 AM Tee #1 Chad Ramey Garrick Higgo Patton Kizzire
7:36 AM Tee #10 Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Matt Fitzpatrick
7:48 AM Tee #1 Cam Davis Ryan Palmer Adam Long
7:48 AM Tee #10 Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Shane Lowry
8:00 AM Tee #1 Sungjae Im Lanto Griffin Corey Conners
8:00 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Rory McIlroy Patrick Reed
8:12 AM Tee #1 Erik van Rooyen Stewart Cink J.T. Poston
8:12 AM Tee #10 Carlos Ortiz Matt Kuchar Brandt Snedeker
8:24 AM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Gary Woodland Charley Hoffman
8:24 AM Tee #10 Hudson Swafford C.T. Pan Danny Willett
8:36 AM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Chris Kirk Alex Noren
8:36 AM Tee #10 Brian Harman David Lingmerth Wyndham Clark
8:48 AM Tee #1 Kurt Kitayama Brandon Wu Jediah Morgan
8:48 AM Tee #10 David Lipsky Justin Lower Curtis Luck
12:00 PM Tee #1 Camilo Villegas Scott Stallings Cameron Young
12:00 PM Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Danny Lee Patrick Rodgers
12:12 PM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Adam Hadwin Nick Watney
12:12 PM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Kramer Hickok Aaron Rai
12:24 PM Tee #1 Anirban Lahiri Adam Schenk Alex Smalley
12:24 PM Tee #10 Pat Perez Ryan Moore Brandon Hagy
12:36 PM Tee #1 Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Adam Scott
12:36 PM Tee #10 Matthew Wolff Charles Howell III William McGirt
12:48 PM Tee #1 Cameron Smith Joaquin Niemann Abraham Ancer
12:48 PM Tee #10 Luke List Lucas Glover Martin Laird
1:00 PM Tee #1 Max Homa Patrick Cantlay Collin Morikawa
1:00 PM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Seamus Power Marc Leishman
1:12 PM Tee #1 Lucas Herbert Jason Day Will Zalatoris
1:12 PM Tee #10 Daniel Berger Francesco Molinari Luke Donald
1:24 PM Tee #1 Tom Hoge Billy Horschel Keith Mitchell
1:24 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Robert Streb Rickie Fowler
1:36 PM Tee #1 Harris English Nate Lashley Keegan Bradley
1:36 PM Tee #10 Ryan Brehm Cameron Champ Matt Jones
1:48 PM Tee #1 Bo Hoag Min Woo Lee James Piot
1:48 PM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Chan Kim John Pak

