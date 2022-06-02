Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament will be held this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event will host seven of the top 10 players in the world, including No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Cameron Smith and last year’s winner, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Memorial on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel as well. And PGA Tour LIVE via ESPN+ will air complete coverage of the Memorial from the first shot until the last, including featured and marquee groups, and one exclusively for holes #4, #12, #15 & #16.
The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Jon Rahm (+800 on DraftKings Sportsbook), Shane Lowry (+2000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+10000). Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (+1000) is in a group with Collin Morikawa (+1800) and Max Homa (+4000). That first trio tees off at 7:48 a.m. ET from the 10th tee and the second trio tees off at 1 p.m. ET from the first tee.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Memorial on Friday.
2022 Memorial Tournament Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Russell Knox
|Sam Ryder
|7:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Mito Pereira
|Doug Ghim
|7:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Peter Malnati
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|7:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Kevin Streelman
|Denny McCarthy
|7:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Sahith Theegala
|Taylor Moore
|7:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Matthew NeSmith
|Davis Riley
|7:36 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Garrick Higgo
|Patton Kizzire
|7:36 AM
|Tee #10
|Xander Schauffele
|Viktor Hovland
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|7:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Ryan Palmer
|Adam Long
|7:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Shane Lowry
|8:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Lanto Griffin
|Corey Conners
|8:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Rory McIlroy
|Patrick Reed
|8:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Stewart Cink
|J.T. Poston
|8:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Carlos Ortiz
|Matt Kuchar
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Gary Woodland
|Charley Hoffman
|8:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|C.T. Pan
|Danny Willett
|8:36 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Chris Kirk
|Alex Noren
|8:36 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|David Lingmerth
|Wyndham Clark
|8:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Brandon Wu
|Jediah Morgan
|8:48 AM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Justin Lower
|Curtis Luck
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Scott Stallings
|Cameron Young
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Danny Lee
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Watney
|12:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Kramer Hickok
|Aaron Rai
|12:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Adam Schenk
|Alex Smalley
|12:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Ryan Moore
|Brandon Hagy
|12:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Scott
|12:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthew Wolff
|Charles Howell III
|William McGirt
|12:48 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Smith
|Joaquin Niemann
|Abraham Ancer
|12:48 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Lucas Glover
|Martin Laird
|1:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Collin Morikawa
|1:00 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Seamus Power
|Marc Leishman
|1:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Jason Day
|Will Zalatoris
|1:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Daniel Berger
|Francesco Molinari
|Luke Donald
|1:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|Keith Mitchell
|1:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Robert Streb
|Rickie Fowler
|1:36 PM
|Tee #1
|Harris English
|Nate Lashley
|Keegan Bradley
|1:36 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Matt Jones
|1:48 PM
|Tee #1
|Bo Hoag
|Min Woo Lee
|James Piot
|1:48 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Chan Kim
|John Pak