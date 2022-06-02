Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is finally here, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors enter this series having a perfect home record, but the Celtics will look to set the tone and steal homecourt advantage in this matchup.

The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.5.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5 (-115)

Golden State is 7-2 ATS in nine home games, so it’s hard to pick against the Warriors here as they appear in their sixth Finals over the last eight seasons. The Celtics should be able to keep this close for much of the game, but Golden State will pull away late and secure a 1-0 Finals lead.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

These series openers tend to be a bit slower as the teams figure each other out and get into their sets. The Warriors are 10-6 on overs this postseason, while the Celtics are 8-10. Golden State is averaging 114.5 points per game while Boston is putting up 107.1. Defensively, the Warriors are allowing 109.1 points per game while the Celtics are giving up 101.0 Take the under in Game 1.

