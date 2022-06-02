Best prop bets to consider for Celtics in Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are finally here and Game 1 of the championship series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight in San Francisco.

Let’s take a look at a few Celtics team props we like for tonight with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics first half moneyline (+125)

Game 1 should be a feeling out process for both team and that will play into the favor of the more defensive oriented team early on. The Celtics have held playoff opponents to just 43 percent shooting throughout the postseason and should at least hold the Warriors at bay in the first half. Expect them to enter the locker rooms at halftime with the lead.

Celtics total under 105.5 points (-115)

Boston failed to cross the this threshold in the last five games of the Eastern conference finals and the team will most likely do the same tonight. The C’s will stay within striking distance of the Warriors in the second half but barely cross 100 points in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.