Best prop bets to consider for Warriors in Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are finally here and Game 1 of the championship series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip at 9:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Let’s take a look at a few Warriors team props we like for tonight with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors total under 108.5 points (-110)

This will be a feel out game for both squads and that lends itself for defense to prevail early on in Game 1. The Warriors are running up against their biggest defensive test this postseason when facing a Celtics team that has held opponents to an average of 101 points on 43.3 percent shooting in the playoffs. Take the under here.

Warriors to win by 3-6 points (+475)

Even within a potential defensive struggle, Golden State always finds a way to go on a run and establish some separation in the second half at home. Expect Stephen Curry and company to keep the Celtics at an arm’s length to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

