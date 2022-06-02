Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will face off on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET. While we have seen Golden State numerous times in the Finals lately, Boston is making its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of the best player prop bets for Game 1 on Thursday night. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Draymond Green over 5.5 assists (-140)

Golden State is great in series openers at home. To win this game, the Warriors will need Green to facilitate for their scorers. He will always do whatever the Warriors need him to do for a win, and that usually means setting up others offensively. In the final two games of the last series, Green went over this total and I expect him to do so again tonight.

Klay Thompson over 20.5 points (-110)

We saw Thompson really turn it on in Game 5 against the Mavericks. He was a big reason for Golden State’s victory. The Celtics didn’t do a great job guarding Max Strus in the last series, but Strus really struggled to shoot from beyond the arc. The Celtics can’t rely on Thompson to miss. Look for him to get going early in Game 1.

Derrick White over 2.5 assists (-110)

In both of Boston’s matchups with the Warriors this season, White went over 2.5 assists. He also went over this total in four of the six games during the series with the Heat. There’s a great chance White goes over this total again, especially with the possibility of him getting extended minutes after playing well in the conference finals.

