Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 NBA Finals Showdown

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET. This contest is loaded with stars and value plays, which means plenty of possibilities when it comes to creating a DFS lineup.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Klay Thompson ($11,700) - We saw Thompson really turn it on in Game 5 against the Mavericks. He was a big reason for Golden State’s victory. The Celtics didn’t do a great job guarding Max Strus in the last series, but Strus really struggled to shoot from beyond the arc. The Celtics can’t rely on Thompson to miss as often. Back the guard to have a strong start to the Finals.

Jayson Tatum ($15,900) - In the final four games of the Miami series, Tatum scored 50+ DFS points. In a difficult opening game on the road, the Celtics will need to rely on him in all areas on the court. Look for him to be the Celtics top DFS scorer in this one.

FLEX Plays

Kevon Looney ($7,400) - Looney had a great series from a fantasy standpoint against the Mavericks. In four of the five games that series, Looney went over 25 DFS points, including scoring 40 twice. With Robert Williams not at full strength, look for Looney to have a big night on the glass in Game 1.

Steph Curry ($10,200) - Curry is just a player you can't afford to leave out of your lineup. He has the most Finals experience in this series and will do exactly what the team needs to win whether that is scoring or facilitating. Look for a big DFS game for him tonight.

Marcus Smart ($8,200) - When healthy, Smart has been phenomenal for the Celtics. In Game 7, he scored 47.8 DFS points. While I expect Jaylen Brown to be limited a bit, this will open the court up for Smart to have some success.

Fades

Jaylen Brown ($9,200) - This is not to say he’ll have a horrendous night, but at his price, he is not worth playing in your lineup tonight. In his first Finals matchup of his career, I expect Brown to be a little tense and struggle scoring a bit.

Robert Williams ($6,200) - At full health, Williams would be a great play. However, he is still dealing with the knee injury that he’s been powering through for most of the playoffs. Against a solid defender in Kevon Looney, look for Williams to have a quiet night.

Otto Porter ($4,000) - Heading into the game, Porter is questionable as he’s dealing with a foot injury. Just like Williams, at full health Porter might be a good play. Instead, he likely won't play a ton.

The Outcome

Golden State is way too experienced to lose in Game 1 tonight. While I expect Tatum to have a big night, he’s the only Celtics player I am confident will have a great game. The Warriors have too many pieces for Boston to stop and I expect them to take a game or two to adjust to Golden State’s playing style.

Final score: Warriors 115, Celtics 98