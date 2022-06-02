How the public is betting Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will tip Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s action, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites and 75 percent of bets are backing the home team, accounting for a whopping 86 percent of the money coming in on the category. Given Golden State’s perfect home record this postseason and a 7-2 mark at home against the spread, these splits make sense.

Two-thirds of those betting on the total, which has moved up to 214, are taking the over. Despite these two teams featuring the top two defenses in the league, bettors are favoring the points. This could be the spot where those going against the majority end up with a nice payoff, especially if the line continues to climb.

With a 9-0 mark at home in the playoffs, it’s no surprise to see the Warriors getting 69 percent of moneyline bets which account for 72 percent of the money coming in. It’s interesting to see some additional Celtics bets here in comparison to the spread splits, but those bettors likely want the additional payout at +145 rather than a slim margin on the spread with lesser odds. If you’re going to back the underdog, you might as well get better odds to take the upset all the way.

