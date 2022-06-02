How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 via live online stream

ABC will host Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Celtics vs. Warriors

Date: Thursday, June 2

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics enter the Finals coming off an impressive run starting in the regular season and continuing into the playoffs. After sitting below .500 in January, the Celtics leaned on their defense to finish second in the Eastern Conference. That elite defense helped stifle the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat on Boston’s path to the Finals. The Celtics have both the personnel and the depth to provide problems on both ends of the floor.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven capable of scoring from both inside and outside. On the defensive end, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams make opposing teams work for every basket. Despite the current roster having no Finals experience, the leap the team has taken speaks to how Boston is ready for the moment on the biggest stage.

Golden State returns for its sixth NBA Finals in eight years, albeit with a new supporting cast. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have displayed the chemistry they’ve always had, but it has been the rise of the new additions that have sparked this Finals return.

Jordan Poole has ascended as the X-factor scoring option off the bench. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins has thrived in his role with the task of being aggressive on the boards and staying locked in on defense. The Warriors’ style of constant movement poses a challenge as always, but their defense cannot be overlooked either. With Green motivating others to lock in on defense, Golden State has proven capable of stopping opposing scorers and opening up opportunities in transition.