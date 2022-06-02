What channel is Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 on and what time does it start?

ABC will host Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Celtics and Warriors meet with respective styles that should challenge each other. Boston’s noteworthy turnaround this season has largely been on the back of its defense. While the Celtics have Marcus Smart and Robert Williams fortifying the defense, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven to take another leap on offense. Despite this current roster having no NBA Finals experience, the collective chemistry on defense will provide a formidable challenge for Golden State.

The Warriors return to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, albeit with a new supporting cast. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven the chemistry of the core has never left, while the newcomers have extended the window for title contention. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have maximized their roles and have proven to be X-factors for Golden State. While the Warriors’ constant ball movement is unmatched, their Achilles heel has been the unforced turnovers. While this Golden State roster may finally have found their chemistry, the Warriors can’t afford to give away easy opportunities to this top-tier Celtics defense.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1

Date: Thursday, June 2

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.