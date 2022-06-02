Most popular player props for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors get the 2022 NBA Finals going with Game 1 tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Here’s a look at the most popular player prop bets for the contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Bettors are expecting a “Poole party” tonight, with the Warriors guard going over 15.5 points at +100 getting the most action. There’s an interesting split when it comes to Stephen Curry’s player props on the board. He’s being back to hit at least four triples, but is also expected to go under 27.5 points. There could be some great odds when parlaying those two props.

On Boston’s side, bettors are looking for Marcus Smart to have a big overall game. 24.5 is a relatively easy line for combined points, rebounds and assists. People are also taking a chance on Celtics big man Al Horford to go over 10.5 points. Horford has crossed this threshold in just two of the last six games.

