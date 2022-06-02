Who are the referees for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors?

The 2022 NBA Finals begin Thursday with Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start in the series. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for Game 1.

Marc Davis will be the crew chief, while John Goble and James Williams will be the referee and umpire respectively. Ed Malloy has been designated as the alternate. Zach Zarba will handle the replay center.

Davis is appearing in his 11th Finals as an official and will headline the Game 1 crew. Williams is the least experienced Finals ref here, with this being his second appearance in the series. We’ll see how the game is called early in what will likely set the tone for the series. Both teams play physical defense, so how these officials handle the game early could dictate the level of aggressiveness for the rest of the matchup.