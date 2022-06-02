Picks for Oilers vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of Western Conference Final

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck will drop at 8:10 p.m. ET from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche has a 1-0 series lead after an 8-6 win in the opener on Tuesday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oilers vs. Avalanche: Game 2 predictions

Puck line: Oilers +1.5 (-145); Avalanche (-1.5) (+125)

Goal total: Over 7.5 (+110); Under 7.5 (-130)

Moneyline odds: Oilers +150; Avalanche -185

Goal total pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline or puck line pick: Oilers (+150)

The key to Game 2 and this series moving forward is the health of Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper. Every game he doesn’t play is a clear advantage for the Oilers. I wouldn’t call Kuemper an elite goalie, but he’s good enough for the Avalanche to win even when they have leaky moments on defense. If backup Pavel Francouz has to play extended minutes, Edmonton’s offense, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, will put up huge numbers and end up on the winning side of these shootouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.