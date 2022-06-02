How to watch Oilers vs. Avalanche in Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck will drop at 8:10 p.m. ET from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

It was a wild affair in Game 1 with even more offense and wide open play than was expected when Colorado held on for a 8-6 win over Edmonton to take the early series lead. J.T. Compher had two goals and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche, who led 7-3 late in the second period. Edmonton scored three straight goals to trim the deficit to 7-6 with 7:24 left in the game but, the Avalanche tightened up and kept the Oilers from threatening until Gabe Landeskog scored an empty net goal with 22 seconds remaining. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Oilers.

The Avalanche are -185 betting favorites to win Game 2 on DraftKings sportsbook. The Oilers are betting at +150 on the moneyline. The over/under goal total is 7.5.

Oilers vs. Avalanche (Avalanche leads 1-0)

Date: Thursday, June 2

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.