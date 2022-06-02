Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, June 2

The MLB has 12 games scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 2nd with half of those contests featured in the main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, June 2.

Braves vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,900)

William Contreras ($5,200)

Ozzie Albies ($5,000)

Austin Riley ($4,700)

The Atlanta Braves are headed to high elevation against the Colorado Rockies, and they have a team run total set at 6.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and won’t find over/unders greater than that this season. Colorado allowed 26 runs over their previous two home games, and they’ll send Austin Bomber to the mound with a 5.51 ERA heading into his 10th start of 2022. Check the injury reports prior to game time as Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to battle through injuries.

Rockies vs. Braves, 8:40 p.m. ET

CJ Cron ($5,500)

Ryan McMahon ($4,600)

Connor Joe ($4,600)

Charlie Blackmon ($4,600)

There should be a ton of runs scored in this game, so we’ll recommend both teams to be potential DFS stack options to consider. Braves starter Ian Happ has a 4.34 ERA in nine starts, and throwing at Coors Field is very different. The Rockies lineup is the cheaper option in this game, but they’re worth taking a look at.

Mariners vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Julio Rodriguez ($4,500)

Ty France ($4,400)

JP Crawford ($4,100)

Eugenio Suarez ($3,900)

You can get plenty of value with the top hitters in the Seattle Mariners lineup considering how low the prices are. Seattle has the 10th best offense in batting average and will get a decent matchup with Baltimore Orioles starter Jordan Lyles, who has a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts this season, though he has struggled at times during his career surrendering home runs.