Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, June 2

Twelve more baseball games are scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 2nd with games getting started in the early afternoon with the nightcap taking us into the late hours of the evening. I took a look at the slate and narrowed down the four best money-making opportunities to consider.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, June 2

Cubs Moneyline (-110)

Oddsmakers say Thursday night’s St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs matchup could go either way, but the home team has the advantage especially on the mound. Keegan Thompson made 11 appearances with three starts and will come in with a 5-0 record and 1.58 ERA in his second MLB season. He should put the Cubs in a position to win their third game in a row.

Braves -1.5 (+100)

The Colorado Rockies will continue on their homestand with a matchup with the Atlanta Braves. The ball is flying out of Coors Field right now as Colorado comes out of a series with the Miami Marlins that featured 40 runs in the final two games. The run total will be significant, making it less likely to be a 1-run game in this matchup. Braves starter Ian Anderson has been much better on the road than at home this season, and he should limit the damage in an Atlanta victory.

Giants-Marlins Under 7 runs (-110)

I am a big fan of taking MLB unders with a low total because most bettors tend to stay away and if they bet them, they’re more likely to take the over, creating value in the opposite direction. The reason for this number is Miami Marlins Sandy Alcantara, who has been incredible in 2022, allowing just 3 earned runs over his last four starts, throwing an average of 8 innings per game over that span. The San Francisco Giants will struggle to score, and it will be up to the Marlins offense to get it done, but their team run total is set at 3.5.

Taijuan Walker Over 3.5 strikeouts (-145)

The New York Mets starter’s strikeout numbers are way down in 2022, but eventually that has to turn around because Taijuan Walker has a large sample size of success as a strikeout thrower. He has gone relatively deep into games, reaching 7 innings of his last four starts, and this could be the time strikeouts become easier for him against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

