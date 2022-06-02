MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, June 2

With an 11-game slate scheduled for Thursday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Top Pitchers

Sean Manaea, Padres vs. Brewers ($9,700) — Manaea has had an up and down season to say the least. After a phenomenal start, Manaea has had some struggles. With that being said, tonight is a great opportunity for him to get back on track. Look for quality start from Manaea in a big matchup against the Brewers tonight.

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers vs. Mets ($9,100) — The Dodgers are coming off an embarrassing series against the Pittsburgh Pirates where they were swept. This is a major start for Gonsolin as the Dodgers look find themselves. This season, Gonsolin is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA, so if the Dodgers can give him some offense, he should get a win.

Top Hitters

Mookie Betts, Dodgers vs. Mets ($5,800) — In his career against Taijuan Walker, Betts is 2-5 with two singles. Betts is coming off a monstrous game against the Pirates where he was one of the only guys on the Dodgers to show up. In a must-win game to start the series, look for Betts bat to stay hot.

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals vs. Cubs ($5,600) — While Goldschmidt has been one of the top hitters in baseball this season, his plate discipline has been phenomenal this season. In the midst of a 23-game hitting streak, he’s also walked a ton. In his career against Keegan Thompson, Goldschmidt is 2-5 with two home runs. Look for Goldschmidt to wait for the right pitch and have at least one extra-base hit tonight.

Value Pitcher

Jordan Lyles, Orioles vs. Mariners ($6,700) — As he was their pitching free agency signing, Jordan Lyles has given the Orioles everything they’ve expected from him and then some. This season, he is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. Tonight look for him to go at least six innings allowing two or three runs and the Orioles to come out on top.

Value Hitter

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners vs. Orioles ($3,900) — While I expect Lyles to have a quality start, Suarez is the one guy that could do some damage tonight. In his career versus Lyles, Suarez is 4-6 with a home run. Look for Suarez to have a big role in however many runs the Mariners score.