Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, June 2

With a full 12-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an exciting day for some baseball. There are some good MLB player prop betting options available.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 2

Paul Goldschmidt, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

All season long, Goldschmidt’s plate discipline has been phenomenal. In his career against Keegan Thompson, Goldschmidt is 2-5 with two home runs. Look for Goldschmidt to wait for the right pitch and have at least one extra base hit tonight.

Jordan Lyles, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+144)

This season, Lyles is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. Prior to his last outing, he had gone over this total in five straight games. Starting pitchers have had a ton of success with strikeouts against the Mariners as of late. In two of their last three games, starting pitchers had six strikeouts. With Lyles able to go seven or eight innings, he should go over this number.

Eugenio Suarez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

While I expect Lyles to have a quality start, Suarez is the one guy that could do some damage tonight. In his career versus Lyles, Suarez is 4-6 with a home run. Look for Suarez to have a big role in however many runs the Mariners score.

