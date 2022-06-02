Pick on the Moneyline of Nationals-Reds for Thursday

The Washington Nationals enter Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds having lost three straight games and will look to struggling starter aim Joan Adon to pick them up.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds (-130, 9.5)

The team is 1-9 in Adon’s 10 starts this season with the Nationals losing eight of those starts by three or more runs, with Adon posting an overall ERA of 6.08, which balloons to 6.87 on the road while opponents are hitting .287 off of him on the road.

As a team the Nationals have a 5.87 ERA on the road with just one pitcher that has come on as a reliever for more than 3.1 innings posting an ERA lower than 3.72, which is Paolo Espino with his 3.00 ERA.

The Reds send Graham Ashcraft to the hill for his third career MLB start after allowing two runs in a combined 10.2 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, both of which were wins for the Reds.

Ashcraft is backed up by an offense the is second in the MLB in runs per game at home with 5.9 and have scored at least four runs in 16 of their last 17 home games.

The Reds are 14-10 since their disastrous 3-22 start to the season and will keep the upward climb going against the National’s struggling starter on Thursday.

The Play: Reds -130

