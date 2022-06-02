French Open results: Who is advancing to the finals in the women’s draw

UPDATE: No. 1 seed Iga Świątek rolled through the semifinals with ease. She defeated No. 20 seed Daria Kasatkina in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. The Gauff-Trevisan match has been delayed from 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

The 2022 French Open is rapidly coming to a close with the semifinals taking place across the women’s and men’s brackets on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The women’s semifinals take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. and approximately 10:15 a.m. ET. The semifinals are airing live on the Tennis Channel, which can also be live streamed at tennischannel.com. They will air in replay on NBC starting at 11 a.m.

The first semifinal features No. 1 seed Iga Świątek facing off against No. 20 seed Daria Kasatkina. They’ve faced each other four times with Świątek winning the last three. Their only grand slam match was in the round of 32 at this year’s Australian Open. Świątek won 6-2, 6-3. She is a -1000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The second semifinal features No. 18 seed Coco Gauff facing off against unseeded Martina Trevisan. Their only career head-to-head matchup was at the 2020 French Open. Trevisan won that second round match 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Gauff is a -260 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the final two women reach the final round of the 2022 French Open.

Women’s Draw

Semifinals results

#1 Iga Świątek won 6-2, 6-1 over #20 Daria Kasatkina

Martina Trevisan vs. #18 Coco Gauff, 10:30 a.m. ET

Final matchup

#1 Iga Świątek vs. TBD